CBN Bows to Foreign Airlines’ Pressure, Releases $265m – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze and James Emejo

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released $265 million to foreign airlines operating in the country for the remittance of a part of their revenues trapped in the country.

A number of foreign airlines had raised the alarm over their inability to remit their revenues in Nigeria said to be around $450 million. Last week, Emirates Airlines announced that it would suspend all flights to Nigeria from September 1, 2022 over its stuck $95 million.

The Nigerian government bowed to the foreign airlines’ pressure yesterday.

A breakdown of the figure indicates that $230 million was released as special foreign exchange intervention while another sum of $35 million was released through Retail SMIS auction.

Confirming the development, CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, in a statement said the apex bank’s governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and his team were concerned about the development and what…