Farmers Lose 1.7m Metric Tonnes of Grains to Drought in Katsina – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 60 per cent of farmers across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State have lost more than 1.7 million metric tonnes of grains as a result of drought orchestrated by climate change in 2021 in the state.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Agriculture, Dr. Abba Abdullahi, in a chat with journalists at the Government House.

Abdullahi said that 500,000 hectares of farms were also affected by the drought within the period under review.

He explained that sorghum, millet, cowbeans, rice, soybean and maize were among the worst affected in the southern part of the state while maize and rice were mostly amongst the crops that were affected in the central and northern zones of the state.

Abdullahi said that 20 per cent of the farmers in Daura, Kaita, Mashi and Dutsi Local Governments lost 70 per cent of what they planted, mostly millet and sorghum while others lost about…