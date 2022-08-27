FCET Umunze Debunks Strike Rumour, Holds Matriculation – THISDAYLIVE

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The management of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State has refuted the fake report of three-week warning strike by the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

Some online reports had quoted the Chairman, COEASU, FCET Umunze, Dr. Churchill Okonkwo of asking parents to withdraw their children from the college because the lecturers had commenced 21 days warning strike.

Contrary to the fake news, the college on Friday, August 26, 2022 held its joint matriculation ceremony, with a large number of teaching staff, including deans, heads of departments, coordinators of programmes and other categories of teaching staff in attendance.

About 562 students were admitted into the degree and NCE programmes of the institution. Sone of the parents that attended the matriculation ceremony hailed the college for running an uninterrupted academic calendar and empowering students for a brighter and rewarding…