Finally, Goodbye to Cegeka Arena? – THISDAYLIVE

GLOBAL SOCCER

He has never hidden his desire to ply his trade elsewhere after scoring an unprecedented 55 league goals in the last two seasons for Genk. With a move to English Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers having not come to fruition, Club Brugge may be the next destination for Paul Onuachu as the Blauw-Zwart are shopping for options in their frontline

Belgian Jupiler League giants, Club Brugge are keeping tabs on big Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu as the Blauw-Zwart are considering a move for the 28-year-old Nigerian international as a second option in case they fail to sign Rasmus Hojlund.

The Blauw-Zwart are in search of options in their frontline, and they are planning a €15 million move for Stum Graz hitman Hojlund.

However, transfer specialist, Sacha Tavolieri reports that the Belgian champions could swoop in for Genk’s wantaway talisman, Onuachu if they fail to sign Hojlund.

Onuachu has been one of the best strikers in…