House Caucus Celebrates with Okowa, Deltans – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Delta State caucus of the House of Representatives has congratulated the Governor and Vice- Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former governors, founding fathers, all leaders in the state and all Deltans on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Delta State.

The caucus, in a statement by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Chairman of the caucus Hon. Victor Nwaokolo, expressed gratitude to the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, for the creation of the State 31 years ago.

The lawmakers prayed that God who brought them together in love will continue to strengthen them to achieve greater unity and prosperity as a State under his Divine Grace.

The statement reads, “We revel the peace, unity and progress in our State since its creation despite the obvious diversity in culture, language and political affiliations; deriving from the brotherly love and…