Katsina SUBEB Warns Teachers against Corporal Punishment – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Chairman of the Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board, Lawal Buhari Daura, has warned teachers that anyone found giving a student or pupil corporal punishment would be sanctioned by the state government.

He explained that there were instances where corporal punishments meted out to students or pupils had resulted in school dropouts of the child or student involved.

Daura, who spoke at a two-day stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting on ending corporal punishment in schools, urged teachers, headmasters and principals of schools in the state to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.

The stakeholders meeting was organised by the state Ministry of Education in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in order to tackle cases of corporal punishment in schools in the state.

To avert such ugly incidents, Daura said, “I want to seize this opportunity to remind our principals,…