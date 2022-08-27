Of Faith and Social Responsibility – THISDAYLIVE

MILESTONE

Francis Damina

August 31st, the conscience of the nation, the cerebrally fearless Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, will be 70. Surely, he is the darling of all writers especially journalists. So much ink would be poured in his honour by those who know how to do it best. Yet, as his blood and student in the field of religion and society, I have decided on this occasion to reflect on his many interventions on the role and place of Islam in Northern Nigeria especially on his last Christmas message that accumulated so much dust amongst people who still believe that the Bishop is an enemy of the Islamic religion.

Not unexpectedly, the Christmas homily, not unlike his previous and successive speeches and homilies, had generated a plethora of bile reactions from the Muslim North, particularly from apex muslim organization in Nigeria, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), on claims that the homily was simply an attack on Islam. In a response, the JNI…