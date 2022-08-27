PDP Receives 19,500 APC Defectors in Buhari’s Senatorial Zone  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The battle for the soul of Katsina state has continued to gather momentum as 19,500 registered members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Daura senatorial zone of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The defectors cited lack of accomplished campaign promises by the APC administration, economic hardship as well as security challenges bedeviling the state as their reasons for leaving the ruling party for the opposition PDP in the state.

Receiving the defectors in Baure town Saturday, the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, said the 19,500 defectors were from Baure and Zango Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

Baure and Zango Local Governments are among the 12 local government areas that made up the Daura senatorial zone where President Buhari hails from.

According to the PDP chairman, “Today (Saturday) we received 19,500…