We Can’t Celebrate Leadership Failure, Bad Governance, Says APGA   – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As Abia State marks its 31st anniversary, the state chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed deep regrets over the decadence in the state, saying that there was no need to celebrate “failure and misgovernance”.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, Abia APGA noted that the euphoria that greeted the birth of God’s Own State on August 27, 1991 cannot be repeated in the present circumstances because the report card is replete with “failure and retrogression”.

“At 31 Abia State will still be a crawling baby. This is more annoying with the realisation that even younger states created many years after have since started running.”

“Wrong drivers and opportunists who have driven the state craft and leadership wheel of the God’s Own State, have rather taken us back instead of moving forward,” Ehiemere said.

The opposition party gave a damning verdict on…