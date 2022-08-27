We Won’t Lower the Bar, INEC Assures Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

* Promises not to jettison electronic transmission of results

*To punish political parties violating electoral timelines

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday promised Nigerians that it would not lower the bar in the 2023 elections, in the light of its achievements in the off-season Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, and that it would be bold and courageous in prosecuting the elections.

A National Commissioner of INEC and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the promise in Abuja during a post-election roundtable and public presentation of the final report on the observation of 2022 Ekiti and Osun Governorship Election, organised by a human rights organisation, Yiaga Africa.

The commission also maintained its ground not to jettison electronic transmission of results and that political parties found to be violating electoral timelines, as well as provisions…