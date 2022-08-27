Wike’s Group Increases Demands on Atiku – THISDAYLIVE

*Wants commitment to serving one term put in writing

*Calls for alteration of north-dominated PDP NWC; Ayu and deputy (North) must go

*Atiku mulls requests, will get back in two weeks

*Unyielding Wike returns from London, says he’s seeking remedies that will restore enduring hope in Nigeria

Charles Ajunwa in Lagos, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his allies at loggerheads with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, increased their demands on the party’s candidate during a meeting in London last Thursday, aimed at getting Wike to support the former vice president’s bid for the presidency.

The Rivers governor, who returned to Nigeria yesterday from London, confirmed his various meetings with Atiku, APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, adding that he toured to seek…