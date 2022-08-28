10,000 Aggrieved APC Members Dump Party for PDP in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
8


Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Ahead of the 2023 elections, no fewer than 10,00 aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State at the weekend dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). 

The aggrieved APC members, who cut  across the 16 local government areas of the state, were later received into the PDP by the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The aggrieved APC members, led by  Hon. Kayode Ogunlowo and Mr. Saka Babatunde, complained about the irresponsibility, poor performance and failed promises of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led APC government in the state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the country home of former Senate President, Saraki at GRA, Ilorin, the leader of the defectors, Ogunlowo said: “We had to retrace our steps as we were all deceived by cooked lies and propaganda against the former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

 “It’s now obvious and…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR