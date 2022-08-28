APC Can’t Win 2023 Guber Election in Oyo – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) yesterday disclosed that the party would lose the 2023 governorship election in the state, saying there was no end to the crisis rocking party in sight.

Akintola added that the events that led to the emergence of Senator Teslim Folarin as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state “are sacrilegious events that no right thinking person should be identified with.”

He expressed the concern while featuring on a radio program in Ibadan, the state capital yesterday, though revealed that the party’s leaders and members would work for the victory of the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He disclosed that most of the aspirants and stakeholders played the card of seizure against one another, stating that it was only Folarin that played it negatively against the others and failed to bring sanity to the system.

