Economists Propose Measures against Social Unrest amid Rising Inflation – THISDAYLIVE

* Identify insecurity, oil theft and forex issues as core triggers

Festus Akanbi and Gboyega Akinsanmi

With the recent rise of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 19.64 per cent, experts in public finance and macroeconomics have warned that the trend might trigger socio-political disharmony if the intense inflationary pressures continue to spiral unabatedly.

The experts, however, recommended the need to stabilise the Naira; unlock fiscal liquidity from the country’s idle national assets, and address security challenges nationwide, among others, as measures to avert the impending social tension that might arise from the intense inflationary pressures.

Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates (EA), Dr. Ayo Teriba; Chief Economist, Standard Chartered Bank, Razia Khan; Group Executive Director, Cordros Capital Limited, Mr. Olufemi Ademola; Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf and Development…