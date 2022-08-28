Ex-President Jonathan’s former Aide, Kingsley Kuku, Gone into Oblivion – THISDAYLIVE

Has Kingsley Kuku, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, suddenly become yesterday’s man?

This is the question many who have been following his story with interest are asking, given his unenviable status nowadays.

When Kuku worked as an aide to former President Jonathan, he was loved by many and had a large following, especially because he had so much money to throw around. He was also so popular, powerful and influential.

However, immediately after his principal lost the 2015 presidential election, he began to fade into oblivion. Shortly after the new government of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board, the Ondo State-born former activist scampered abroad for fear of being arrested by the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claiming that he was going for knee surgery at the Andrews Sports, Medicine and Orthopaedic Centre in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. But this, it was gathered, was a dummy to escape from…