Excited by CBN’s $265m, Foreign Airlines Reintroduce Lower Class Tickets – THISDAYLIVE

*Aviation stakeholders hail release of funds, seek permanent solution

*Say CBN’s action saved Nigeria’s image

Chinedu Eze

Following the announcement of the release of $265million trapped funds to foreign airlines by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the international carriers have reintroduced their lower class tickets, better known as lower inventory in their operations in Nigeria.

This came as aviation industry stakeholders have commended the CBN for releasing $265 million in trapped funds to foreign airlines, saying the action saved the image of the country.

Some foreign airlines had raised the alarm over their inability to remit their revenues in Nigeria, amounting to about $450 million.

Last week, Emirates Airlines announced that it would suspend all flights to Nigeria from September 1, 2022, over its stuck $95 million.

However, the Nigerian government bowed to the foreign airlines’ pressure on Friday with the release of $265 million of the…