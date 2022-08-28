FG Gives Conditions to Assist States in Water Projects  – THISDAYLIVE

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu has disclosed that his office would no longer assist any state water project unless state governments comply with the new Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) regulations.

The minister, who spoke in an interactive session with water correspondents in Abuja, further explained that state governments’ weak work ethics were mostly to blame for the country’s poor water delivery, adding that his office’s stern measures were not meant to penalise states but rather to summon them to account.

Speaking on the WASH campaign, the minister said only 83 local government areas are now Open Defecation Free (ODF), in Nigeria, even though all the states have flagged off the Clean Nigeria Campaign.

The minister while expressing his disappointment pointed out that the Ministry of Water resources had kick started projects worth billions of naira…