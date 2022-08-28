How Two Kidnapped FIB Policemen Regained Freedom  – THISDAYLIVE

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Two police officers attached to the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), the apex intelligence gathering in the Force that provides intelligence on crime and National Security, who were kidnapped last week in Kogi State have regained their freedom.

Their kidnap occurred barely a month after 10 policemen returning to Nasarawa State from election duty in Osun State were attacked in Kogi.

The officers, Francis Yisa, and John Kefas, a superintendent of police (SP) and assistant superintendent of police (ASP) respectively, were kidnapped while on a reconnaissance mission against terrorists in Kogi.

THISDAY gathered they were among those deployed by the police to tackle the renewed attacks in the confluence state that have led to several killings and kidnappings recently.

Prior to their release, they spent four days in the kidnappers’ den while the kidnappers reached out and made their ransom demands.

Following their abduction, their…