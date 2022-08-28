I’m Committed to Virtues of Integrity, Transparency, Social Justice  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says international community must understand Nigeria’s size to appreciate enormity of its challenges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed his personal commitment to virtues of integrity, transparency and social justice.

This is just as he called on the international community to understand the big size of Nigeria to know the enormity of the nation’s challenges.

Speaking weekend at the State House, Abuja, while playing host to a group of Harvard Business School students, Osinbajo articulated his personal commitment to the virtues of integrity, transparency and social justice which are also virtues exhorted in the different faiths and religions in the country.

He said, “for me, spirituality connotes values. I came into government with values about what I think is important especially around transparency, social justice and justice, among others. You are almost always a product of the values you believe in….