PDP Stakeholders Express Outrage, Disbelief over Wike’s Anti-party Activities – THISDAYLIVE

*In major boost to his electoral chances, Atiku wins Shekarau back to main opposition party

*Wike’s camp wants Mimiko as PDP national chairman, prefers Saraki to lead presidential campaign

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Sunday Okobi in Lagos

Some stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed outrage and disbelief over the anti-party activities of the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, just as they have described the Rivers State governor’s demands during a meeting with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in London on Thursday, as unrealistic.

This is as THISDAY gathered yesterday that Atiku is set to head back to the country to receive former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, into the main opposition party.

Members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), who expressed serious concerns over Wike’s demands,…