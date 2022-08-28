Peller Tasks Youths on Need to Elect Good Leaders – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa Federal Constitueny, Hon. Shina Peller, has

decried the lingering strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has seen students in public universities in the country out of school for over 190 days with no desirable resolve from the concerned authorities.

This is just as he called on youths in Nigeria, especially students to leverage on their numerical strength and influence to change the narrative of political leadership in the country for the better.

Peller, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr. Kola Popoola, made available in Ibadan, while speaking after he was inducted as Life Patron of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and conferred with an award of Outstanding Leadership, as part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the association, in Abuja, urged students in Nigeria to make…