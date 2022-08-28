RAGE OF THE ‘CONSTABULARIES’





The present community policing strategy does not cater to the needs of the people

While the clamour for community policing had been on for decades, not many Nigerians were enthusiastic when in October 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari directed the police hierarchy to commence recruitment of some special constables with a N13 billion take-off grant. Following the directive, then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu asked police commissioners to liaise with traditional rulers and community leaders in their states to screen volunteers. That the recruits were expected to replicate the functions and duties of the conventional police and wear the same uniform without clear ideas about their expectations and remunerations was a problem from the outset.

It therefore came as no surprise last week when hundreds of men and women, dressed in police uniform, staged a public protest in Ilorin, Kwara State, over “non-payment of salaries” since completing their training in April…





Source: Thisday Newspaper