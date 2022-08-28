 US Court to Sentence Hushpuppi on September 21 – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo



The United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of California, Los Angeles has said it would sentence Nigerian-born Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, for alleged international Internet fraud, on September 21, 2022.

The sentencing had been rescheduled twice, from February 14 to July 11 and now the court has confirmed it would take place on September 21.

If convicted of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, Abbas would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

A statement issued in July 2020 by the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California titled “Nigerian National Brought to U.S. to Face Charges of Conspiring to Launder Hundreds of Millions of Dollars from Cybercrime Schemes”, said Abbas, a Dubai resident who flaunted his extravagant lifestyle on social media arrived in the United States to face criminal charges alleging he conspired to launder…