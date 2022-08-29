Academic Staff of FCET Umunze Deny News of Strike,  Protest – THISDAYLIVE

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Academic staff of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State have disassociated themselves from the three- week warning strike purportedly declared by the Chairman of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

They also denied the report of an online newspaper that lecturers in the institution staged a protest on Monday.

Some of the lecturers, who spoke with journalists on Monday, including chief lecturers, heads of departments and others denied any strike in the college and distanced themselves from attempts to discredit the college management and plunge the institution into crisis.

They insisted that the charade exhibited by COEASU Chairman, Dr. Churchill Okonkwo and his cohorts did not reflect the wishes of majority of COEASU members in the college.

A chief lecturer and member of the College Academic Board, Dr. Nwike Matthew, said the management has made geniune efforts to clear backlog of allowances,…