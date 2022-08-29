Buhari Assents to Advertising Council, Civil Aviation, Six Other Bills – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to eight bills recently passed the National Assembly.

Making this revelation Monday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Nasir Baballe Ila, on Monday said the bills signed into law by the president included Civil Aviation Act, 2022; Nigeria Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022; Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022; and Nigerian Council for Management Development Act 2022.

Others are the National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act, 2022; Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Act, 2022; Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, 2022 and Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria Act, 2022.

The Civil Aviation Act, 2022 repeals the Civil Aviation Act, No. 6, 2006 and enacts the Civil Aviation Act, 2022 to provide for an effective legal and institutional framework…