FG Proposes N19.76trn Expenditure in 2023, Puts Deficit at N12.41trn – THISDAYLIVE

* Says it may not budget for capital project, as fuel subsidy ends June next year

* Promises not to default on debt servicing

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Monday said the government is proposing an aggregate expenditure of N19.76 trillion for the 2023 financial year.

The minister, who made this known at the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) interaction with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, however, said it may not be able to make provision for treasury funded capital projects in the 2023 fiscal year.

Ahmed also said that the budget deficit for the 2023 fiscal year may run between N11.30 trillion and N12.41 trillion depending on the choice that will be made by the federal government on fuel subsidy payment.

She stated that the government is projecting a total revenue of N8.46 trillion, out of which N1.9 trillion is…