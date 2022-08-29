FG Should Implement Collective Agreements Reached with ASUU – THISDAYLIVE

Faults Lagos parking levy, says it’s illegal

Wale Igbintade

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana SAN has advised the Federal Government to focus on the implementation of collective agreements reached with Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which are enforceable by virtue of the relevant provisions of the Trade Disputes Act instead of embracing the fascist option of proscribing the union.

This is just as the lawyer kicked against the implementation of a setback parking levy by the Lagos State Government, describing the policy as illegal and urged the state government to withdraw it without delay.

Falana in a statement issued yesterday said to ban ASUU the Government will have to amend the fundamental right of citizens to freedom of association enshrined in Chapter 4 of the Constitution.

According to him, it is a special amendment which requires the resolution of four fifths of members of the National Assembly and approved by two…