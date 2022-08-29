Gombe, Traditional Rulers, Others Pray for late Emir of Funakaye – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday led the state government’s delegation to the funeral prayer (Janazah) of the late Emir of Funakaye, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga, who passed away in the late hours of August 27, 2022, in Bajoga.

The funeral prayer, which was held at the Funakaye Central Mosque, Bajoga, was attended by thousands of sympathisers from within and outside the state.

Shortly after the funeral prayer, the governor proceeded to the Emir’s Palace where he condoled with the royal family members and also received commiserations from traditional rulers, community leaders, government officials, associates and other sympathisers.

The governor said: “Today, a giant tree has fallen in Gombe State. We have lost a rare gem, a humble and dedicated royal father, who was highly cherished by his subjects and the entire people of the state.”

Yahaya noted that…