How Tinubu’s ‘Zero Commitment’ at London Meeting Forced Wike Back to Atiku – THISDAYLIVE

· Engagement between PDP presidential candidate, Rivers governor face-saving

· Obasanjo denies supporting any candidate, plans to disclose own agenda soon

· Shekarau joins main opposition party today

Laleye Dipo in Minna and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Last week’s London meeting between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, though shrouded in secrecy, was actually not a successful engagement, THISDAY has learnt. Tinubu was alleged to have declined committing to all of Wike’s conditions precedent to working together during next year’s presidential election.

By implication, the subsequent engagement between the Rivers State governor, his colleague governors, and the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, also in London, was timeous and face-saving for embittered Wike and…