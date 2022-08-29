I See Revolution in Nigeria, Not Election, Says Cleric – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a cleric of The Last Day Church of God has called on Nigerians to pray against revolution in the country.

He particularly called on Christians and ministers of God to go into fervent prayers, noting that he sees a revolution and not election in 2023.

The cleric, known as Prophet Coming of the Lord, gave the revelation yesterday while speaking to journalists at his residence in Otokutu near Warri, Delta State, saying the lord revealed so many things in an encounter on his recent sojourn to a prayer mountain, stressing that the 2023 election will be tough.

He emphasised on the need for genuine Christians to embark on serious prayers to avert a revolution that will be worse than the #EndSARS protest, adding that many people will die as a result of “that mother of revolution that will come before, during or immediately after the 2023 elections.

“Nigerians, I am not seeing any election…