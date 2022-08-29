It’s a Taboo to Encroach on Oba’s Land, Benin Palace Chief Warns Community Elders – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A chief in the palace of Oba of Benin, and the Ayobahan of Benin Kingdom, Chief Osamede Adun on Sunday, warned some highly placed leaders of Ulegun community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state to stop encroaching into land belonging to the Oba of Benin, describing such act as a sacrilege.

Reacting to a video that went viral on social media, where an unidentified person was casting aspersions on the Oba for moves to reclaim the land, Chief Adun said he was one of the chiefs that went round the Kingdom to identify all the land belonging to the Oba as handed to his forefathers and expressed shock that the same people who led them to this land with its survey papers were the same people allegedly selling them to private developers.

While reaffirming his loyalty to the Oba of Benin, Adun said “If these people want to cause crisis in the kingdom, they should be told that they won’t succeed. I heard the man who…