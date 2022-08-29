NAFDAC Pledges to Ensure Locally Vaccines Meet International Standard – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has given undertaking that vaccines produced in Nigeria, including those for COVID-19, would be of internationally acceptable standard.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, made the pledge during an oversight visit to NAFDAC facilities and COVID-19 laboratories projects in Lagos last Friday with the House of Representatives Committee on COVID-19.

In a statement issued yesterday by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, the director general described the federal government’s huge spending on the fight against COVID-19 as exemplified by the construction of the new COVID-19 laboratory, equipped with modern instruments and amenities at the agency as a wake-up call for the country.

Adeyeye, however, noted with dismay that the health sector has been neglected before the present administration responded through the…