Ondo Monarch Seeks Traditional Means to End Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Only the traditional ruler of Ipogu community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State has the traditional and spiritual means to fight the recent surge in insecurity across the country.

The traditional ruler of Ipogun, His Royal Majesty, Oba Raphael Oluwadare Ojo, stated this on Sunday while speaking with journalists during the Ipogun 2022 New Yam Festival Celebration.

The monarch said traditional rulers and the traditional worshipers would offer sacrifices and special prayers to combat the surge of insecurity in the state, if given the opportunity.

Oba Raphael said: “We have created avenue to discuss this several times. We the traditional rulers have decided to call for traditional means of securing our people.

“We applaud the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the leader of Amotekun in the south west region. People now realise that we can’t separate tradition from everything. When we…