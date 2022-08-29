Police Nab Bandits’ Informants Behind Kidnap of Lawmaker’s Wife, Two Children – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Acting on credible information, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police at the weekend arrested a deadly kidnap for ransom syndicate, who kidnapped the wife and two children of a serving lawmaker, Hon. Ibrahim Aminu, in Katsina State.

A statement issued by IRT said sequel to the intelligence reports on the activities of the deadly criminal gangs by IRT operatives attached to the Operation Restore Hope of the Force in Yankwani village and Kurani town, the team swung into action and arrested the suspects in their various hideouts.

The operatives arrested the key suspects Muttaka Ibrahim, Suleiman Rabiu, and Surajo all male and natives of Bakori LGA for allegedly supplying the information that led to the assault on the lawmaker where his family member’s were taken into captivity.

During the investigation, Muttaka Ibrahim confessed to the crime saying that he and other gang members were…