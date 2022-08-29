SERAP Writes Buhari, Wants Copy of Agreement with US Published  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to provide it with a copy of the agreement the Federal Government recently signed with the United States of America for the repatriation of $23 million stolen by late General Sani Abacha.

In the letter dated 27 August 2022 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said by the combined reading of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s international obligations, there are transparency obligations imposed on the government to widely publish the agreement on the $23 million Abacha loot.

SERAP said providing it with a copy of the agreement and publishing the agreement would allow Nigerians to scrutinise it, and to monitor the spending of the repatriated loot to…