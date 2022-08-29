Traffic Menace in FCT Districts – THISDAYLIVE

The growth of the Federal Capital Territory since its creation in 1976 has surpassed the projections of its planners as it is attracting new settlers from across the country. Its urban area population is projected to hit 3.8 million by 2023 and 4.2 million by 2025. However, what is very concerning is the perennial gridlock in parts of the city arising from creation of new districts and the influx of people into Abuja. Traffic menace is a dilemma for residents and the managers of the city, Olawale Ajimotokan reports

Traffic congestion is the new concern in some of the existing and emerging districts in the FCT. Estates, lavish duplexes, terrace houses and shopping malls, some using clean energy now dot different districts in Abuja.

From Daki Biu, a new upscale district abutting the once sleepy Wuye District, to Kafe, Life Camp, Wumba, Gwarimpa, Guzape, Maitama 2, Asokoro Extension, Karmo, Lokogoma and Kugbo among others, the thriving districts will, to…