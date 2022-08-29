Ugwuanyi Strong Pillar of Christian Community, Says Enugu CAN – THISDAYLIVE

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a strong pillar and highly cherished partner of the Christian community.

Presenting his address during this year’s Mega Prayer Rally in Enugu, the Chairman of CAN, Enugu State Chapter, Rev. Emmanuel Ositadinma Edeh, appreciated Ugwuanyi’s commitment to God and his invaluable support to the Christian Community in the state.

Edeh said that CAN is delighted to be associated with the governor and his uncommon leadership style which has entrenched enduring peace, security and development in Enugu State.

“My appreciation goes to our God fearing, peace loving and indefatigable Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a man with a heart of gold, a listening and action governor whom God is using mightily to maintain unparalleled peace and security in our dear Enugu State,” he said.

Stressing the governor’s commitment to…