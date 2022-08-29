With Right Choices in 2023, We Can Create Tomorrow to Be Proud of – THISDAYLIVE

· Says little things dividing Nigerians can also unite them

· Urges youths to take charge of their future

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said with the selection of the right leaders in next year’s general election, Nigerians could create the tomorrow they would be proud of.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the 2022 Children and Youth Harvest Thanksgiving of Our Saviour’s Church, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, with the theme, “Harvest of Restoration and Divine Satisfaction.”

The governor said the things that seemed to divide Nigerians could also unite them. He described the Nigerian youth as the future of the world, saying they should take charge of their future.

While admonishing the youth to participate actively in activities geared towards nation-building, Sanwo-Olu said they could play leadership roles wherever they found themselves. He said serving in…