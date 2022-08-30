APC Dismisses Katsina Gov’s Aide over Alleged Anti-party Activities – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Jibia Ward A chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State has expelled the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training, Aminu Lawal, from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The secretary of the APC in the ward, Babangida Abdullahi, who announced the expulsion of Lawal from the APC to journalists in Katsina, said the ousting of the Masari’s aide from the party was with immediate effect.

He explained that 25 out of the 27 APC executive members in the ward have endorsed the dismissal of the former chairman of the Jibia Local Government for indulging in different anti-party activities and sabotage.

According to him, “APC in Jibia Ward A has expelled Aminu Lawal who holds the position of special adviser on vocational training from the party for anti-party activities and sabotage. His expulsion from the party…