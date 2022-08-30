Appeal Court Nullifies Igboho’s N20bn Damages against FG, DSS – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, Tuesday set aside the judgment of the state High Court, which awarded N20 billion damages to a Yoruba self-determination activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho).

The presiding judge, Justice Muslim Hassan, delivering judgment in an appeal filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Department of State Services (DSS) and Director, DSS in Oyo State, against the judgment of the High Court, held that Justice Ladiran Akintola acted on the wrong principles of law in awarding the cost to Igboho.

Justice Akintola had on September 17, 2021, awarded the sum of N20 billion as damages against the AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the DSS over the invasion of Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1.

But Justice Hassan held that the judgment of the lower court was not supported by any evidence, but by two affidavits.

He said the judge cannot…