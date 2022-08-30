Condemn Use of Violence to Settle Disputes, Abiodun Charges Religious Leaders – THISDAYLIVE

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the use of violence to settle disputes is counter-productive because human lives are lost and property destroyed, therefore calling on religious leaders to condemn it in its entirety.

The governor stated this at the 180th Anniversary of the Advent of Christianity to Aworiland, held at the Cathedral Church of St James, Ipate, Oyinbo, Ota, noting that it was time for the church to join government in speaking and condemning violence of any kind in the country.

Abiodun said: “The church is the conscience of the nation and the guiding light for any nation that desire development. The church is enjoined to work hard in its responsibility by condemning the use of violence in its entirety by any group to seek redress.

“Let us learn from the various violence in many parts of the country which has led to loss of lives and property which could have contributed to the socio-economic development of our…