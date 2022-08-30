Consumer Rights Group Kicks Against Proposed Sale of NIPP/NDPHC Power Plants – THISDAYLIVE

•Says it poses national security risk

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Consumer Protection Network (NCPN) yesterday argued that the proposed sale of the five National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) assets by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), poses a national security risk.

President of the organisation, Kola Olubiyo, in a statement in Abuja, noted that the planned disposal of the plants under the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), smacked of national assets stripping at a time the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is winding down.

BPE had recently pre-qualified 16 firms for the privatisation of the five NIPPs, including Geregu, Omotosho, Olorunsogo, Calabar and Benin-Ihovbor.

But the NCPN said it had seen the records of the firms described as the bidders for the NIPP plants, maintaining that some of the firms hardly have any experience in the business of power generation.

“The plants under the NIPP of the NDPHC…