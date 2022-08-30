Ekiti Tribunal Grants APC Leave  to Inspect Election Materials – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal (ESEPT), has granted leave to the All Progressives Congress (2nd respondent), to inspect the documents and other forms used by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the conduct of the June 18 governorship election in the state.

The ESEPT had earlier granted same leave to the Petitioner and Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Mr. Segun Oni.

Oni instituted the petition against the APC’s candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on the premise that he scored the highest number of lawful votes cast in the poll.

During yesterday’s proceeding, the tribunal also granted the prayers that were brought through an ex-parte motion by the Counsel to APC, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, who held brief for the Lead Counsel, Mr. Akin Olujimi (SAN), in pursuant to Section 6(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Section 47(1) of the first schedule of the…