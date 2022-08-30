FG Proposes N19.76trn Budget for 2023, Projects Deficit May Rise to N12.41trn – THISDAYLIVE

•Insists fuel subsidy ends June next year •Assures it will not default on debt service

•Lawmakers accuse accountant general of inadequacies in MDAs’ revenue records

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed yesterday said the federal government was proposing an aggregate expenditure of N19.76 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year.

The minister who made this known at the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) interaction with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, however said she may not be able to make provision for treasury funded capital projects in the 2023 fiscal year.

Ahmed also said the budget deficit for the 2023 fiscal year may be between N11.30 trillion and N12.41 trillion, depending on the choice that would be made by the federal government on the issue of fuel subsidy payment.

She stated that the federal government was…