FUDMA, Georgia Varsity Sign MoU on Research, Teaching, Learning – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State and University of West Georgia (UWG), United States of America (USA) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance research, teaching and learning in FUDMA.

The Public Relations Officer of FUDMA, Habibu Umar Aminu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the MoU was signed virtually by the FUDMA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, and the Vice-President, Innovation and Research Board of Regent UWG, Dr. Daryush IIa.

He said the MoU would pave the way for cross fertilisation of researches and ideas by both staff and students of the universities in the areas of molecular biology, plant biology, medical microbiology, biochemistry, parasitology, entomology, medical virology, animal nutrition, aquatic ecology and wildlife ecology.

Other benefits of the MoU, Aminu said, were exchange of journal publications, academic materials and other…