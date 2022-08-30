Give Us Jobs or Leave Us Alone, Okada Riders Tell Sanwo-Olu





Segun James

Thousands of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada, yesterday, stormed the office of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, to protest against the recent ban on okada operations in certain parts of the state by the government.

The protesters, who came with demands on the governor, said he should either reconsider his decision on the ban on Okada or provide them job, saying the agony of job loss would be too painful to bear by them and their families.

According to them, the government should have a rethink on the fresh ban placed recently in four additional Local Governments (LGs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), effective from September 1, 2022.

The protesters, who gathered at the gate leading to the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, while the police prevented them from entering the governor’s office.

They insisted that the decision by the government to ban okada in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper