I Will Ensure NNPCL is Fully Privatised, Run on NLNG Model – THISDAYLIVE

•Says national oil firm is corruption-ridden

•Insists Nigeria should not be handed over to inexperienced hands

•Promises to restore Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his promise to ensure the full privatisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) if elected.

The former vice president who spoke with News Central, an online television station, explained that as it is, although the Muhammadu Buhari administration has said it has commercialised the NNPCL, all its shares are still being fully held by the government.

Atiku insisted that until the ownership of the national oil firm is diluted and the NNPCL has its shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, it will continue to be mismanaged.

He stated that he had always believed that the oil sector has to…