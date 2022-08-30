NSCDC Plans Housing Scheme for Personnel in Sokoto – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has performed the ground breaking ceremony of 550 housing scheme in Sokoto State for its personnel.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, said the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, represented by the Deputy Commandant-General, Administration, Zakari Ningi, at the occasion in Sokoto reiterated his commitment towards improving the welfare of personnel, which housing forms part of it.

He noted that: “The mass housing project, which spanned 31.070 hectares of land at Milgoma community in Bodinga LGA opposite the runway of the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport Sokoto will contain 550 units of befitting accommodation to ameliorate the housing challenge faced by officers and men of the state Command of the Corps.”

He emphasised that a well-motivated staff is usually an asset to any organisation, and that the Corps…