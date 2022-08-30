Ohafia Stakeholders Back Emenike – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State in the 2023 elections, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has been given a major boost by stakeholders in Ohafia Local Government Area, who have vowed to ensure his victory in the elections.

The Ohafia stakeholders took their firm stand on their choice for the state at a meeting hosted by Chief Stanley Orji Oba at Abiriba, specifically asking Emenike to forge ahead with his mission to free the state from misrule.

It was a measure of the level of interest that Emenike’s candidacy has continued to generate as stakeholders, who were hitherto indifference to Abia State politics, are now coming out from their comfort zones to ensure the emergence of a good leader in 2023.

Hon Uche Dike Okoro captured the decision of the stakeholders in his address, declaring that: “Ndi Abia have resolved that an end has come for bad governance, and are looking up…