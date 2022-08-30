PDP Not Built on Any Individual, No Person Can Destabilise It – THISDAYLIVE

•2023 poll a referendum on APC, says Atiku

•Boasts he’s been tried, tested, receives Shekarau into party

•Wike: something will happen in PDP soon

•Ex-Kano governor writes INEC on new status, to withdraw senate ticket

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In apparent reference to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, read the riot act to party members, saying PDP is not built on any individual, and no one can distract its leadership. Ayu gave the waning in Kano, when the party received former Kano State Governor and Senator for Kano Central Senatorial District, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, who formally defected to PDP.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said at the occasion that the 2023 general election was a referendum on the the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku called on…